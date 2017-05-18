Birdwatcher discovers body in Queens ...

Birdwatcher discovers body in Queens park

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A birdwatcher found a man's badly decomposed body in Alley Pond Park in Queens on Sunday afternoon, police said. Cops found the man, fully clothed and possibly in his 20s, deep in a wooded area past the entrance to the park by 76th Ave. and Cloverdale Blvd. in Oakland Gardens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr ThomasA 13,345
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr billy ball 44,581
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 314,289
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Paul Yanks 336,822
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 hr rainmaker2016 16,422
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 3 hr ILAL 2,906
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 4 hr Jayz1992 1,737
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 12 hr ThomasA 3,693
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,262 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC