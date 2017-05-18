Birdwatcher discovers body in Queens park
A birdwatcher found a man's badly decomposed body in Alley Pond Park in Queens on Sunday afternoon, police said. Cops found the man, fully clothed and possibly in his 20s, deep in a wooded area past the entrance to the park by 76th Ave. and Cloverdale Blvd. in Oakland Gardens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|13,345
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|billy ball
|44,581
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|314,289
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,822
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|rainmaker2016
|16,422
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|ILAL
|2,906
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Jayz1992
|1,737
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|3,693
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC