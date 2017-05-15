Billionaire cuts $10M deal to build n...

Billionaire cuts $10M deal to build new residential building on Harlem church site

After struggling to keep up with mounting expenses, a Harlem church is seeking to sell its property to billionaire Moujan Vahdat in a deal valued at $10.2 million. Vahdat, who heads Elmo Realty and Empire Development Fund, plans to take over and demolish the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church at 58 West 135th Street to make way for a new 30,000-square-foot residential building, court documents indicate.

