Billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor Michael...
Billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg discusses his new book "Climate of Hope" with Hearst Magazines Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles at a Master Class for Hearst employees at Hearst Tower in New York City, N.Y., Monday, May 8, 2017.
