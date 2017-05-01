'Beats the Traffic': Karlie Kloss Tak...

'Beats the Traffic': Karlie Kloss Takes Pedicab to Met Gala

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

The Met Gala 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating designer Rei Kawakubo and her brand Comme des Garons featured some over-the-top fashion. Now add a star-studded fAate, a swarm of star-gazing fans and a queue of luxury SUVs lining the city streets, and Manhattan is paralyzed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Breastfeeding in public? (Feb '16) 1 hr John 104
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr Paul tugs alot 44,203
Obama should become Chicago mayor 2 hr Thousands 2
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 hr Paul tugs alot 336,219
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr ThomasA 314,039
Time to go? (Jun '15) 5 hr Dindu Nuffin 13,195
jets talk back (Dec '07) 6 hr jimi-yank 13,892
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 6 hr Ben 1,576
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 10 hr Islomaphobe 3,764
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC