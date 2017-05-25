Battery Park City Is Home to Nation's...

Battery Park City Is Home to Nation's Priciest Rents: Study

When it comes to the "most outrageous rent prices" in the nation, Manhattan takes the cake, a new analysis from search engine RENTCafe found. Manhattan dominated the list of priciest ZIP codes from coast-to-coast, with eight of the top 10, including the first, second and third spots.

