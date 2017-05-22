Artists and Activists Fight to Improve New York City's Loft Law
With the next deadline to apply for legal loft status looming, a rally will be held to demand better protections for loft tenants. Implemented in 1982, the New York City Loft Law , which brings converted living spaces into code compliance, has received a number of amendments over the years.
