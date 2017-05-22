Artists and Activists Fight to Improv...

Artists and Activists Fight to Improve New York City's Loft Law

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

With the next deadline to apply for legal loft status looming, a rally will be held to demand better protections for loft tenants. Implemented in 1982, the New York City Loft Law , which brings converted living spaces into code compliance, has received a number of amendments over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 6 min Derek Steiner Jeter 44,589
Instant Karma ! 16 min Big Game Dentist 2
Skype Names 19 min Donnie Darko Trump 39
TRUMP PLEADS FIFTH on MISSING TAX RETURNS ! 21 min Old Millennia Tramp 2
TRUMP MINION PLEADS the FIFTH ! - The First of ... 24 min The Bronx Cheer Lady 2
The BIGGLIEST BALD-FACED LIAR in AMERICAN HISTO... 25 min SirGey Russian Ej... 7
LYING DONALD ! - " I Never Mentioned ISREAL ! " 30 min The Family Circus... 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 hr Dateless in St Paul 3,716
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr H Lamarr 336,861
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC