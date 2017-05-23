A walking tour of 1767 New York

A walking tour of 1767 New York

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

The winter of 1767 was a difficult time to walk the streets of New York City as a British soldier. Though the War of Independence would not officially begin until the spring of 1775, tensions in colonial cities like Boston and New York were already running high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 min cpeter1313 314,327
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 6 min TMAN_Mets 44,614
Wake Up 31 min Hillary LOST 2
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 39 min Mighty righty 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Midtown East 43rd (Nov '13) 52 min JOSEPHINE DESIDERIO 86
DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020 1 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 13
Abortion - look at the science 1 hr ThomasA 7
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 2 hr The Feed Store Boys 3,722
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Sheriff Joe 336,876
Skype Names 4 hr summerun1 41
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC