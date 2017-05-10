43-year-old man arrested for shooting...

43-year-old man arrested for shooting in Elm Park

A 43-year-old Manhattan man was arrested for shooting a 21-year-old man in Elm Park, according to police. The suspect, who is affiliated with a gang, is the step-father of the victim, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

