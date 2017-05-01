$325 Million for Ferries But $0 for N...

$325 Million for Ferries But $0 for New Yorkers Struggling to Afford Transit

Despite having campaigned on addressing the city's affordability crisis, the mayor maintains that the "Fair Fares" discount MetroCard proposal is not "strategically important" enough to receive city funding. Mayor de Blasio's citywide ferry service launched its first two routes today, with more set to start in the coming months.

