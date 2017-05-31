31 arrested in heroin bust in Finger Lakes region
State and local law enforcement agents recently concluded a 5-month investigation into a drug network allegedly running out of Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins Counties. Arthur "Wise" Erskine was allegedly purchasing heroin from a source in New York City for $56 per gram.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|9 min
|Hooplah
|44,394
|NYC vic shocked alleged rapist is free after ju...
|1 hr
|LMAO
|2
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Community Disorga...
|3,757
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|friend of the flag
|7,051
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|friend of the flag
|2,895
|HOW can We SAVE the WORLD from CAPITALISM ?!
|2 hr
|1 Percent Literal...
|27
|Tarmac Tarmac Tarmac
|2 hr
|Macadamia Nut
|2
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Ben
|1,699
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC