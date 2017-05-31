31 arrested in heroin bust in Finger ...

31 arrested in heroin bust in Finger Lakes region

10 hrs ago

State and local law enforcement agents recently concluded a 5-month investigation into a drug network allegedly running out of Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins Counties. Arthur "Wise" Erskine was allegedly purchasing heroin from a source in New York City for $56 per gram.

