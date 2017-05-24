3 federal prison guards, all Brooklynites, charged with sex abuse of inmates
A federal prison guard supervisor charged with repeatedly raping a female inmate who he knew spoke little English and would be turned over to immigration authorities was among three guards arrested Thursday in a prison sexual abuse scandal, authorities said. Carlos Richard Martinez, 47, of Brooklyn, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons lieutenant, could face life in prison if he is convicted of committing sexual attacks from December 2015 to April 2016 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to court papers filed by Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|21 min
|TMAN_Mets
|44,653
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|36 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,501
|MILLENNIA to PRECIS the TRUMP-SERGEY Chronicles !
|56 min
|TRUMP MIS-SPEAKS
|6
|TRUMP MINION PLEADS the FIFTH ! - The First of ...
|58 min
|FBI - REVENGED
|5
|TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER Blocked Again !
|1 hr
|Trump Ban Pointless
|2
|TRUMP - " It's ALL HILLARY's FAULT ! "
|1 hr
|Republican Retard...
|8
|Republicans are Dying in Droves in the U.S. !
|1 hr
|Dee Mentia - RePu...
|2
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|TRUMP LAUNCH CODES
|3,754
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Paul Yanks
|337,016
|Skype Names
|13 hr
|hbcman45
|49
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC