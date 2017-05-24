3 federal prison guards, all Brooklynites, charged with sex abuse of inmates

A federal prison guard supervisor charged with repeatedly raping a female inmate who he knew spoke little English and would be turned over to immigration authorities was among three guards arrested Thursday in a prison sexual abuse scandal, authorities said. Carlos Richard Martinez, 47, of Brooklyn, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons lieutenant, could face life in prison if he is convicted of committing sexual attacks from December 2015 to April 2016 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to court papers filed by Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde.

