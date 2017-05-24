$24 million lottery winner comes forw...

$24 million lottery winner comes forward two days before deadline

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

On May 23, a new millionaire was made when a winner came forward to claim a $24 million New York Lottery prize just two days before the ticket was set to expire, according to a news release from the organization. The lucky individual, who will be identified at a later date pending New York Lottery security's background review, said news coverage of the soon-to-expire ticket prompted them to search for the ticket in their home where it was found among other old tickets, said the news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Katrina34 16,512
George Soros to Russia on his head 1 hr Wall specialist 2
A white-----house of russian spies, must all go... 2 hr Wall specialist 3
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Paul Yanks 337,016
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr Paul Yanks 44,651
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 2 hr NEMO 3,753
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr Drew 1,743
Skype Names 9 hr hbcman45 49
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,306,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC