14 year old charged with arson of historic Manhattan synagogue
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that seriously damaged a historic synagogue on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The boy was arrested Tuesday night at his home near the Beit Hamedrash Hagadol synagogue, the New York Post reported Wednesday morning.
