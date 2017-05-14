14 indicted in NYC, Long Island heroi...

14 indicted in NYC, Long Island heroin ring, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 19 min Thousands 3,697
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Susanm 16,275
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 hr unreals_dad 17,900
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 hr jimi-yank 44,277
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 hr jimi-yank 336,311
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr ThomasA 314,089
Time to go? (Jun '15) 5 hr ThomasA 13,280
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 6 hr Ben 1,679
Skype Names 23 hr Bob 27
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC