Wrongfully convicted men go from serving time to serving others
Shabaka Shakur and Derek Hamilton's relationship began behind bars after the two men were convicted of crimes neither had committed. "He was the first person who told me, 'You have to learn the law yourself, you can't really trust lawyers to get you out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|4 min
|the don
|43,837
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|8 min
|friend of peter r...
|13,146
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|14 min
|jimi-yank
|335,864
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|15 min
|De Oppresso Liber
|3,413
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|19 min
|the don
|6,457
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|33 min
|blue_skies
|313,824
|Rangers talk back (Oct '07)
|53 min
|R Kramden
|7,799
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Ben
|1,333
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC