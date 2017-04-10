Wrongfully convicted men go from serv...

Wrongfully convicted men go from serving time to serving others

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KUIC-FM Vacaville

Shabaka Shakur and Derek Hamilton's relationship began behind bars after the two men were convicted of crimes neither had committed. "He was the first person who told me, 'You have to learn the law yourself, you can't really trust lawyers to get you out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 min the don 43,837
Time to go? (Jun '15) 8 min friend of peter r... 13,146
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 14 min jimi-yank 335,864
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 15 min De Oppresso Liber 3,413
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 19 min the don 6,457
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 33 min blue_skies 313,824
Rangers talk back (Oct '07) 53 min R Kramden 7,799
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 6 hr Ben 1,333
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC