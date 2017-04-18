Wrong-way cop in fatal crash did not ...

Wrong-way cop in fatal crash did not appear drunk, bouncer testifies

STATEN ISLAND -- Former Linden police officer Pedro Abad, who is on trial for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a truck, killing two passengers as he headed home from a strip club, did not appear intoxicated when he left the club, a bouncer from the establishment testified Tuesday. "I still say, to this day, he was okay," Gerard Wagner, a bouncer at Curves Gentleman's Club, said of Abad.

