World's first hot dog returns to Coney Island
The world's first hot dog is making a comeback on Coney Island's Surf Avenue - and giving Nathan's Famous a run for its bun. Exactly 150 years ago, German immigrant Charles Feltman A invented the hot dog when he stuck a sausage inside a specially made elongated bun and called them "red hots."
