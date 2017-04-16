World's first hot dog returns to Cone...

World's first hot dog returns to Coney Island

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

The world's first hot dog is making a comeback on Coney Island's Surf Avenue - and giving Nathan's Famous a run for its bun. Exactly 150 years ago, German immigrant Charles Feltman A invented the hot dog when he stuck a sausage inside a specially made elongated bun and called them "red hots."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 9 min Nosir 43,940
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 39 min Black Zilla 2,868
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 45 min Little Jack Little 16,190
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 56 min De Oppresso Liber 3,462
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr Frogger7776 1,339
I'd give United Airlines Dr. Dao about $7,500 ... 6 hr PAUL BLART MALL COP 11
HILLARY TRENDING ! - Just NOT TRUMP ! 6 hr NO TRUMP TRENDING 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 7 hr Paul Yanks 335,947
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,674 • Total comments across all topics: 280,353,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC