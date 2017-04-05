Woman reunited with missing dog after suspicious tale 0:0

Woman reunited with missing dog after...

Woman reunited with missing dog after suspicious tale

20 hrs ago

The Manhattan yoga instructor who claimed her dog was stolen while off a leash at the Union Square farmer's market has gotten the little Pomeranian back safely - a day after the Post's story about the missing canine. Michelle Martin, 28, says her 4-year-old pup Mala Sutra, missing since March 27, was turned over by a Queens woman, who claimed her cousin's boyfriend found it wandering alone in the Union Square area and took it in.

