What to expect at trial of ex-cop charged in fatal wrong-way crash

STATEN ISLAND -- Former Linden police officer Patrik Kudlac was the only passenger to survive that night in March 2015, when the car in which he was riding, driven by fellow officer Pedro Abad, crashed into a truck, killing two people. Abad is accused of driving drunk while returning home from a strip club, and recklessly causing the crash that killed a third Linden officer, Frank Viggiano, and another Linden resident, Joseph Rodriguez, who were also in the car.

