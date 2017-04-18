Watch Steve Vai and Generation Axe Congratulate Neal Schon on Rock Hall Induction
On April 7, Journey were among the honorees at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 32nd annual induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event brought Journey-including longtime guitarist Neal Schon-together with their former singer, Steve Perry, who hasn't been a Journey man since 1998.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.
