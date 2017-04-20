Video shows chilling aftermath of firefighter's fatal fall 0:0

Video shows chilling aftermath of fir...

Stark video obtained by The Post shows the last moments of firefighter William Tolley's life before he fell five stories while responding to a fire at a Queens apartment building. Tolley, a member of Ladder Company 135 in Ridgewood , was on the roof of a residential building at 1615 Putnam Avenue responding to a blaze there Thursday afternoon.

