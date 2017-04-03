Undercover prostitution sting nets Correction Department officer

A night at a Comfort Inn in Staten Island turned out to be not so comforting for an off-duty Correction Department officer who was busted in an undercover prostitution sting Saturday night, cops said. A night at a Comfort Inn in Staten Island turned out to be not so comforting for an off-duty Correction Department officer who was busted in an undercover prostitution sting Saturday night, cops said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.