Two firefighters injured in Queens ap...

Two firefighters injured in Queens apartment blaze

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Two firefighters have been seriously injured battling a raging five-alarm blaze in a Queens apartment building Tuesday night, officials said. The fire broke out just after 6:30 p.m. at a seven-story apartment building on 94th St. by 57th Ave. in Elmhurst, and quickly spread through the building's rafters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 10 min NEMO 3,385
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 13 min rainmaker2016 16,183
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 15 min rainmaker2016 17,815
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 41 min Paul Yanks 335,851
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 52 min Go Blue Forever 7,009
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 1 hr ANONYMOUS 260
UNITED to Hire Keystone Cops for Air Police ! 1 hr Goods News for Ca... 14
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 1 hr Ben 1,305
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr jimi-yank 43,822
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC