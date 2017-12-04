Top StoryMuseum asks fans of Kermit, ...

Top StoryMuseum asks fans of Kermit, Elmo to help pay for exhibit

In this March 11, 2014, file photo, Kermit the Frog, left, and Miss Piggy arrive at the World Premiere of "Muppets Most Wanted," in Los Angeles. A New York City museum is asking fans of Jim Henson's Muppets to help pay for an exhibition featuring original puppets of beloved characters like Elmo, Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog.

