To Help Save the Planet, This Entrepreneur Builds Sustainable...

Who says you can't build a sustainable farm in the middle of a huge city? Not Viraj Puri, the CEO and co-founder of Gotham Greens , an innovative urban farming company headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. With the pursuit of making the nation's agricultural and food systems more sustainable, Puri and his team have made it their mission to grow high-quality food in urban areas using technology.

