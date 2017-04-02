These sex addicts can't stop swiping right on Tinder 0:0

Cindy, a 27-year-old Bushwick graphic designer, became infatuated with the dating app Tinder after she downloaded it last May. She and her boyfriend of five years had broken up, and she was ready for new adventures. "I'm super boy crazy, so it wasn't surprising I got obsessed with Tinder really fast," said Cindy, who spoke on the condition her real name not be used.

