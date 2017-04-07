The twisted life of a Russian sexpot-turned-international murder fugitive 0:0
One day in early October 2014, a raven-haired "masseuse" named Viktoriya Nasyrova - a lover of plush furs and diamond jewelry - made a very careless tactical error while driving her rental car through western Russia. The ghoulish image of a middle-aged woman's slumped, buckled-in form would be captured by traffic-surveillance cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 min
|Mabinogi
|313,773
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|47 min
|ThomasA
|13,134
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|54 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|3,243
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|The REAL Enforcer
|43,754
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|YANKEES 4 LIFE
|335,766
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Ben
|1,257
|Hillary speaks at women's conference
|6 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC