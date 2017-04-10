The search is on for golden egg at Catholic Charities Easter egg hunt
Staten Island children searched for a golden egg Saturday on the campus of the Mission of the Immaculate Virgin, Mount Loretto. About 500 children participated in the Catholic Charities of Staten Island Easter Egg Hunt event, which was sponsored by Shop Rite, Prive Catering Hall, Annadale Terrace and Richmond County Day Camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|48 min
|Weeeeeee
|2,463
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|59 min
|NYStateOfMind
|335,908
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,822
|Chuck Schumer
|2 hr
|truth
|11
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Hooplah
|43,923
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|Marion
|261
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|13,160
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC