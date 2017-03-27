The owner of New York's oldest deli explains how Katz's is able to sell 15,000 pounds of pastrami a week Katz's Delicatessen in the Lower East Side of Manhattan opened in 1888 and is New York's oldest deli. Business Insider met with Jake Dell, the fifth-generation owner of the iconic deli to find out how Katz's has kept running for 129 years.

