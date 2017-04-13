The Latest: Source: NY judgea s death...

The Latest: Source: NY judgea s death believed to be suicide

Investigators have found no signs of foul play in the death of a New York judge whose body was found in the Hudson River in Manhattan, and two officials say the death is believed to be a suicide. Sixty-five-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam was the first black woman to serve on New York's highest court.

