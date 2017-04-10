The awful, odd downfall of the school...

The awful, odd downfall of the school librarian of the year

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The path that took Deven Black to his bloody death in a gritty homeless shelter was as baffling as it was tragic. This was a suburban dad, a nationally recognized school librarian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 25 min jimi-yank 335,837
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Hoopla 43,782
Breastfeeding in public? (Feb '16) 5 hr Liza1 98
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 6 hr rainmaker2016 16,178
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 6 hr rainmaker2016 17,809
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 7 hr Goober of Glovers... 3,342
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 7 hr 16mlatino 165
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 13 hr Hoopla 1,258
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,209,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC