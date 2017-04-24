Teen Fatally Stabbed at Internet Cafe in Fight Over Seat, NYPD Says
A 19-year-old was stabbed to death in an internet cafe during a fight over a seat, according to police and the manager. Yangpu Fan, of Flushing, was with a group of teens inside the K&D internet cafe at 38-19 Union St. Wednesday when they demanded 51-year-old Paul Kim give up his seat at a computer around 9 p.m., according to Paul Chen, 51, manager at K&D.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|19 min
|Goat Forker inThe...
|3,672
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|28 min
|rainmaker2016
|16,225
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|29 min
|rainmaker2016
|17,852
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|38 min
|jimi-yank
|44,105
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|42 min
|jimi-yank
|6,493
|its bad if trump would not
|1 hr
|Illiterate
|4
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Ben
|1,565
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC