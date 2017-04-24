Teen Fatally Stabbed at Internet Cafe in Fight Over Seat, NYPD Says

A 19-year-old was stabbed to death in an internet cafe during a fight over a seat, according to police and the manager. Yangpu Fan, of Flushing, was with a group of teens inside the K&D internet cafe at 38-19 Union St. Wednesday when they demanded 51-year-old Paul Kim give up his seat at a computer around 9 p.m., according to Paul Chen, 51, manager at K&D.

