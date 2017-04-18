Suspects caught on camera snatching p...

Suspects caught on camera snatching purses off chairs in Manhattan restaurants

Police on the Upper East Side are searching for two suspects who have stolen purses at multiple New York City restaurants. On April 18, the NYPD 19th precinct tweeted out a video showing two male suspects sitting behind a woman as one gently slides the woman's purse off the back of her chair, under the table and into the hands of his partner.

