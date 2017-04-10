Stampeding mob flees Penn Station as ...

Stampeding mob flees Penn Station as Amtrak cops use Taser on man

12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Pandemonium erupted at Penn Station Friday after Amtrak police used a stun gun on an unruly man - sending scared riders scrambling for safety. The transit hub was unusually crowded at rush hour thanks to an NJ Transit train that stalled in a tunnel earlier, causing massive delays to kick off the holiday weekend.

