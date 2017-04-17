Son of Sam killer murders a couple in...

Son of Sam killer murders a couple in the Bronx

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The ".44-caliber killer" struck again early yesterday, murdering an 18-year-old coed and fatally wounding her 20-year-old boy friend as they sat parked in his car a block from her Bronx home. Striking without warning or apparent motive, the killer used the same powerful revolver for at least the fourth similar murder in eight months, police ballistics experts said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 min Bloody Bill Anderson 3,491
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 10 min TMAN_Mets 43,976
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 13 min Barbara R 1,350
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 17 min the don 6,464
Trump should apologize publicly for Holocaust R... 35 min PutUSA 1st 1
18 to 25 yr olds should prepare to be drafted f... 2 hr 2 Dogs 5
trump failing to deliver.....on everything 2 hr 2 Dogs 6
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 19 hr Paul Yanks 335,972
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC