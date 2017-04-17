Son of Sam killer murders a couple in the Bronx
The ".44-caliber killer" struck again early yesterday, murdering an 18-year-old coed and fatally wounding her 20-year-old boy friend as they sat parked in his car a block from her Bronx home. Striking without warning or apparent motive, the killer used the same powerful revolver for at least the fourth similar murder in eight months, police ballistics experts said.
