Sheila Abdus-Salaam, Found Dead Afric...

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, Found Dead African American Muslim New York

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

An appeals court judge who was the first African-American woman appointed to New York's highest court has been found dead in the Hudson River off Manhattan. The judge's body was found about a mile from her home in Harlem , according to the New York Daily News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 1 hr Prophet Atlantis 2,867
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr Prophet Atlantis 3,461
I'd give United Airlines Dr. Dao about $7,500 ... 2 hr PAUL BLART MALL COP 11
HILLARY TRENDING ! - Just NOT TRUMP ! 2 hr NO TRUMP TRENDING 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 hr Paul Yanks 335,947
We VS We (Nov '09) 4 hr 2 Dogs 2,464
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr silly rabbit 313,824
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 8 hr FuMan Chu Yanks 43,936
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Sat Pork 1,338
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,348,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC