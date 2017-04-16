Sheila Abdus-Salaam, Found Dead African American Muslim New York
An appeals court judge who was the first African-American woman appointed to New York's highest court has been found dead in the Hudson River off Manhattan. The judge's body was found about a mile from her home in Harlem , according to the New York Daily News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|2,867
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|3,461
|I'd give United Airlines Dr. Dao about $7,500 ...
|2 hr
|PAUL BLART MALL COP
|11
|HILLARY TRENDING ! - Just NOT TRUMP !
|2 hr
|NO TRUMP TRENDING
|1
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,947
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|2 Dogs
|2,464
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,824
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|8 hr
|FuMan Chu Yanks
|43,936
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Pork
|1,338
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC