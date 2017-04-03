Rock Hall 2017 class includes Pearl J...

Rock Hall 2017 class includes Pearl Jam, Tupac and Journey

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

Seattle rockers Pearl Jam, the late rapper Tupac Shakur and 1970s hitmaking band Journey were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night. Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra and Yes were also part of the 2017 class inducted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which kicked off with a tribute to Chuck Berry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 12 min TMAN_Mets 43,779
Trump said Obama airstrikes would improve his R... 4 hr TrumpBombed4Ratin... 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr John-K 313,802
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 5 hr rainmaker2016 16,168
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 6 hr Waikiki murderers 3,315
Time to go? (Jun '15) 6 hr Humanspirit 13,137
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 6 hr rainmaker2016 17,804
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 7 hr Paul Yanks 335,791
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,183,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC