Republicans hope Trump amenable to food stamp restrictions
Maine's governor and fellow Republicans in two other states hope President Donald Trump will be more amenable to banning food stamps to buy soda and junk food than his predecessor. Former President Barack Obama's administration shot down a soda ban proposal for food stamp recipients in 2011 by then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and last summer he raised concerns with a Maine proposal to restrict soda and candy purchases.
