Questions persist in death of prominent New York judge
When Sheila Abdus-Salaam agreed to speak this month at an alumni gathering at Columbia Law School, it was business as usual for someone in demand as the first black woman to serve on New York's highest court. But only six days before the event at her alma mater, Abdus-Salaam's success story took a startling turn: Her body was found floating in the Hudson River, leaving those who knew her trying to reconcile a seemingly stable life with a mysterious death that's still under investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|13 min
|The Feed Store Boys
|3,636
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|15 min
|jimi-yank
|44,075
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|20 min
|rainmaker2016
|16,213
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|24 min
|jimi-yank
|336,084
|Women going topless will change the dating scen...
|1 hr
|Prince John
|5
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|1,052
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Ben
|1,552
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|313,969
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC