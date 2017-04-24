Queens thief lies to 86-year-old man, steals over $41G
People who believe they were swindled by Sanders can call the DA's Economic Crimes Bureau at 718-286-6673. A twisted con man convinced an 86-year-old Queens man that he was his grandson - then stole more than $41,000 from him, officials said Friday.
