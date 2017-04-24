Queens teacher who allegedly assaulte...

Queens teacher who allegedly assaulted student still on payroll

15 hrs ago

A state Education Department tally shows the city tried to fire fewer bad educators in 2016 than it did the previous year. Ramiro Cruz, busted Wednesday for assaulting a student, spraining the 13-year-old boy's finger, has been reassigned away from the classroom but continues to be paid.

New York, NY

