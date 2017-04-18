Queens man jailed 17 years for beating shopkeeper to death

Martin Quiej, 34, was smoking a cigarette outside his Woodside store on March 5, 2016, when he came to the aid of an employee who was arguing with a drunk man along Roosevelt Ave. A Queens man who pleaded guilty to beating a shopkeeper to death with a metal door handle a year ago was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in jail. Martin Quiej, 34, was smoking a cigarette outside his Woodside store on March 5, 2016, when he came to the aid of an employee who was arguing with a drunk man along Roosevelt Ave. The troublemaker, Victor Mendoza, 22, followed the employee to the lobby of an apartment building, and tried to pull the door open, but yanked the door handle off instead, according to prosecutors.

