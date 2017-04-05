Queens jogger murder suspect now charged with sexual abuse
The Brooklyn man accused of murdering Queens jogger Karina Vetrano has now also been charged with sexual abuse in the case, the Queens District Attorney's Office said. Chanel Lewis, 20, was arrested in February for second-degree murder, a little over six months after 30-year-old Vetrano's death.
