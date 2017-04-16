Queens delivery man fatally struck by drunk hit-and-run driver

A drunken motorist mowed down a food deliveryman who was pedaling home from work in Queens - killing the bicyclist and then driving around the neighborhood for hours before cops collared him, officials said. A red 2002 Ford Escape heading south on 39th St. slammed into Gelasio Reyes as he spun east through the intersection at 43rd Ave. in Sunnyside, about 3 a.m. Saturday, according to cops.

