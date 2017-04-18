Providence gives 1st OK to major chan...

Providence gives 1st OK to major changes aimed at profiling

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The Providence City Council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill, which some police leaders have warned will tie officers' hands. Three council members were absent from Thursday's vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Who's Ready for Barry Obama to Seize Complete P... (Jun '14) 5 min truth 37
Will Rush be next to go down? (Jul '11) 9 min Warrior X 238
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 10 min Mouse 336,032
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 47 min cpeter1313 313,903
Time to go? (Jun '15) 47 min Freedom 13,176
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 1 hr Warrior X 1,048
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr rainmaker2016 17,836
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Community Disorga... 3,541
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr Paul Yanks 44,017
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr Ben 1,531
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,258 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC