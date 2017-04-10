Prosecutor: WTC construction firm par...

Prosecutor: WTC construction firm partner pleads guilty

A prosecutor says a man with ties to the Bonanno organized crime family and a secret partner in a World Trade Center construction firm has pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Vincent Vertuccio pleaded guilty Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court.

