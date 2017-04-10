Prosecutor: WTC construction firm partner pleads guilty
A prosecutor says a man with ties to the Bonanno organized crime family and a secret partner in a World Trade Center construction firm has pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Vincent Vertuccio pleaded guilty Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|53 min
|MISTER MISTER
|1,322
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,859
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|2 Dogs
|1,032
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|katieabc
|17,817
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|katieabc
|16,185
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|3,398
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|John-K
|313,820
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|Lem
|43,824
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC