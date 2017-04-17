Prosecutor: Former officer was drunk,...

Prosecutor: Former officer was drunk, speeding before crash

A prosecutor at the opening of the New York trial for a former New Jersey police officer accused of a drunken wrong-way crash that killed a fellow officer and another man has said it was his extreme intoxication that led him to slam into a truck. Assistant District Attorney Frank Prospero told jurors on Monday that former Linden officer Pedro Abad went the wrong way on a street at 73 miles per hour because of how much he had drunk.

