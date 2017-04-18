Pregnant woman, 23, shot in back on troubled Staten Island block

Diamond Roberson, who is four months pregnant, was shot as she walked with her mom and boyfriend on Broad St. by Cedar St. in Stapleton at about 12:30 a.m. A 23-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the back early Thursday morning in the latest wave of gunfire on a troubled Staten Island block, police sources said. Diamond Roberson, who is four months pregnant, was hit on the back as she walked with her mom and boyfriend on Broad St. by Cedar St. in Stapleton at about 12:30 a.m. -- the same block where a man was shot to death April 4 .

