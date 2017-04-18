Pregnant woman, 23, shot in back on t...

Pregnant woman, 23, shot in back on troubled Staten Island block

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Diamond Roberson, who is four months pregnant, was shot as she walked with her mom and boyfriend on Broad St. by Cedar St. in Stapleton at about 12:30 a.m. A 23-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the back early Thursday morning in the latest wave of gunfire on a troubled Staten Island block, police sources said. Diamond Roberson, who is four months pregnant, was hit on the back as she walked with her mom and boyfriend on Broad St. by Cedar St. in Stapleton at about 12:30 a.m. -- the same block where a man was shot to death April 4 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 min Ben 44,022
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 6 min Ben 336,010
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 39 min NEMO 3,534
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 1 hr the don 6,478
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr Ben 1,519
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr ThomasA 313,890
OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10) 4 hr NEMO 20,354
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,459,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC