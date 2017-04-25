Police Search for Gunmen Who Injured Two Near Battery
Police are still searching for two men after a shooting near the Battery in Lower Manhattan left two people wounded Monday. The two men reportedly were arguing over selling tickets to the Statue of Liberty when shots rang out shortly after 3 p.m. A 35-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man who were walking near Battery Place and Washington Street were hit by gunfire.
