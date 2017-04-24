Police: Pennsylvania man found shot to death in NYC park
The New York Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in Bayswater Park in the Far Rockaway section of Queens. The officers found a man lying unresponsive on the ground.
